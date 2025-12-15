IIM Mumbai launches four-year bachelor’s programme in digital science and management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has announced the launch of a new four-year undergraduate programme that blends emerging technologies with core management education.

The course is aimed at preparing students for careers shaped by rapid digital transformation and changing business requirements.

The institute said the programme has been designed to combine advanced technological learning with strong foundations in management, reflecting evolving workforce demands.

Named the Bachelor’s Programme in Digital Science and Business Management, the course marks a significant expansion of IIM Mumbai’s academic offerings.