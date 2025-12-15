IIM Mumbai launches four-year bachelor’s programme in digital science and management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has announced the launch of a new four-year undergraduate programme that blends emerging technologies with core management education.
The course is aimed at preparing students for careers shaped by rapid digital transformation and changing business requirements.
The institute said the programme has been designed to combine advanced technological learning with strong foundations in management, reflecting evolving workforce demands.
Named the Bachelor’s Programme in Digital Science and Business Management, the course marks a significant expansion of IIM Mumbai’s academic offerings.
Formerly known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, IIM Mumbai said the programme will focus on developing professionals capable of working at the intersection of technology and business leadership.
According to the institute, the launch comes at a time when organisations are increasingly seeking graduates who possess both digital expertise and managerial decision-making skills.
The course structure has been aligned with these expectations to equip students for future-ready business environments.
The curriculum integrates emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, the Internet of Things and robotics with core management disciplines.
Key business areas covered include operations, marketing, finance and manufacturing. The institute said the integrated approach will help students understand how digital tools influence business strategy, efficiency and innovation.
IIM Mumbai added that the programme aims to develop well-rounded professionals who can analyse data, understand digital systems and apply management principles to real-world business challenges.
The initiative reflects the institute’s emphasis on industry relevance and practical learning, with a focus on strengthening the talent pipeline for future business and industrial leadership.
The undergraduate programme will be offered from a campus in Pune, which will function as an extension of IIM Mumbai.
The Pune Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide a building for the programme, which will be refurbished to meet academic and operational requirements.
The facility will host teaching and academic activities related to the bachelor’s course.