IIM Mumbai & DoPT launch PGDM in Public Policy; more details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has launched the Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Management (PGDPPM) in partnership with the Government of India's Department of Personnel and Training.

According to the official press release, this course was created in collaboration with TalentSprint (an Accenture company).

The application procedure has commenced, and the deadline to register is December 20, 2025.

The one-year, 45-credit diploma combines IIM Mumbai's academic brilliance and top-tier faculty with cutting-edge digital learning technologies to provide a future-ready education designed for mid-career professionals, according to the press release.

The curriculum focuses on public policy, sustainability, technology, strategy, and leadership.

“IIM Mumbai public policy course empowers professionals to design impactful policies and build robust governance frameworks," the official website stated.

In accordance with its collaboration with DoPT, IIM Mumbai has structured the programme to accept both DoPT-sponsored officers and external candidates.

Applications for the programme, which will begin in February 2026, are currently open. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent (or equivalent CGPA) and at least five years of experience.

Admission will be based on performance in the IIM Mumbai Admission Test (IMAT) or a valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score from the previous five years, followed by a personal interview.