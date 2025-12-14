IIM Lucknow secures prestigious EQUIS accreditation, joins elite league of triple crown B-schools

LUCKNOW: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has earned the coveted EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation, a global benchmark of excellence in management education. With this achievement, the institute has entered the elite group of triple-accredited business schools, becoming the third IIM and the fifth management institution in India to hold this distinction.

IIM Lucknow now possesses all three premier international accreditations — AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS — a combination known as the “Triple Crown,” held by only about 1% of business schools worldwide.

As of 2025, only 231 business schools across 46 countries have been awarded EQUIS accreditation, underscoring the exclusivity and global significance of the recognition. In India, fewer than 1% of B-schools have achieved this milestone.