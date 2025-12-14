IIM Lucknow secures prestigious EQUIS accreditation, joins elite league of triple crown B-schools

LUCKNOW: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has earned the coveted EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation, a global benchmark of excellence in management education. With this achievement, the institute has entered the elite group of triple-accredited business schools, becoming the third IIM and the fifth management institution in India to hold this distinction.
IIM Lucknow now possesses all three premier international accreditations — AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS — a combination known as the “Triple Crown,” held by only about 1% of business schools worldwide.
As of 2025, only 231 business schools across 46 countries have been awarded EQUIS accreditation, underscoring the exclusivity and global significance of the recognition. In India, fewer than 1% of B-schools have achieved this milestone.
Administered by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), EQUIS is regarded as one of the most rigorous institutional accreditation systems for management schools. The process spans 12 to 24 months and evaluates institutions across a broad set of parameters, including:
Internationalisation and global engagement
Corporate and industry linkages
Quality and impact of research
Ethics, responsibility, and sustainability
Continuous improvement and innovation in management education
The EQUIS accreditation reaffirms IIM Lucknow’s commitment to international standards in academic quality, governance, research environment, and student outcomes. It also strengthens the institute’s global reputation in areas such as international collaborations, student and faculty exchange, and joint research initiatives, reinforcing its mission to create meaningful global impact through excellence in research and innovation.