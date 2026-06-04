IIM-Lucknow ranked 5th in country among top B-Schools

Lucknow: While IIM Lucknow has ranked fifth among management institutes in Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026 slipping a position down from last year, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has secured 19th rank among Central Universities.

The university's Department of Law also performed strongly, securing the 13th position at the national level. In the IIRF 2026 rankings, IIM Lucknow scored 94.74 points based on parameters such as research output, placements, alumni feedback, graduate outcomes, and employability. In the 2025 rankings, IIM Lucknow had secured the fourth rank.