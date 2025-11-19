IIM Lucknow opens admissions to new CFO cohort: programme expands focus on digital finance

IIM Lucknow has opened admissions for the eighth cohort of its Chief Financial Officer programme, a ten-month executive offering aimed at senior finance professionals preparing for board-level responsibilities. Delivered in collaboration with TimesPro, a learning-and-certification platform, the programme is structured to help participants transition from mid-career financial roles to broader strategic mandates inside organisations.

The curriculum covers a wide range of areas central to contemporary corporate finance. These include financial reporting, compliance, performance management, treasury operations, risk oversight, capital markets, investor relations and strategic planning.

Additional modules address M&A, tax strategy and the expanding role of digital tools in forecasting, automation and integrated reporting. The institute notes that the overall design emphasises decision-making, communication and analytical judgement required in boardrooms.

Sessions are taught by faculty from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow through TimesPro’s online platform, combining live lectures with case studies, simulations, assignments and project work. Participants also work with commonly used enterprise finance technologies such as Anaplan, Power BI, SAP S/4HANA, UiPath, Alteryx and Kyriba, intended to familiarise them with current industry systems.

A capstone project forms a core requirement, culminating in a presentation of a financial transformation plan to a virtual board. Towards the end of the programme, learners attend a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow. Successful completion grants access to the institute’s executive alumni network.

IIM Lucknow is accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, and ranks within the top management institutions in India. The institute operates from its Lucknow campus and a Noida campus focused on working-professional education.