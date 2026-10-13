IIM Lucknow launches MBA in Family Business, first batch to begin in July 2027

IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business, eligibility criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent professional qualification, such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA). Candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA in Classes 10 and 12 and their undergraduate qualification.

Applicants must also be owners or next-generation members of a family business or enterprise with an annual turnover or business investment of at least Rs 20 crore. A valid Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) score, or a score from the IIM Lucknow entrance examination, is required.

The selection process includes shortlisting and a personal interview to assess applicants' involvement in their family businesses, leadership plans and ability to apply the programme's learning to their enterprises.