IIM Lucknow invites aspiring researchers to apply for its 2026 PhD programme in management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has opened applications for its Doctoral Programme in Management for the 2026 academic year. The full-time programme is structured to help scholars undertake advanced research in management fields that hold national and global relevance. The application window is now active and will close on February 16, 2026.

Designed for completion in about four and a half years, the programme trains candidates for academic careers, roles in industry, and research-based positions in public institutions. Each scholar works with a faculty mentor, enabling close alignment between research interests and institutional expertise. This model encourages independent inquiry, methodological depth and ethical research practices.

The institute offers a wide range of specialisations such as Agri Business Management, Business Sustainability, Communication, Decision Sciences, Economics and Business Environment, Finance and Accounting, Human Resource Management, Information Technology and Systems, Marketing Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Strategic Management.

Eligibility routes include a master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks, an undergraduate engineering or four-year degree with 75 per cent marks, professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA or CS with required minimums, or PGDM and PGP-WE qualifications from IIMs meeting specified CGPA thresholds. All applicants must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in public examinations from Class X onwards.

Applicants from SC and ST categories are eligible with a minimum of 50 per cent in a master’s degree and 70 per cent in an engineering or four year undergraduate degree. Candidates with CA, ICWA or CS qualifications must have secured at least 55 per cent marks along with a BCom at the undergraduate level.

The admission process involves evaluating applicants’ test scores followed by a faculty interview that examines research alignment. Candidates with certain IIM qualifications may apply directly without entrance tests.

Doctoral scholars receive tuition waivers, semi-furnished accommodation, monthly stipends, contingency grants, a computer purchase grant, support for conference travel, and reimbursements for family health insurance. The institute also provides assistance for field studies, case writing and membership in professional societies.

Graduates pursue careers in academia, consulting, corporate roles in areas such as marketing and strategy, and research positions within public policy and government bodies.