IIM Lucknow introduces programme to bridge the gap between Data Science and Business Strategy

As organisations increasingly embrace AI, the role of the data scientist is rapidly evolving. Beyond building models, they are now expected to influence business strategy, guide decision-making, and lead digital transformation.
With AI becoming mainstream across sectors, companies are seeking professionals who combine technical expertise with business acumen—data scientists who can communicate value, align insights with organisational goals, and scale impact across the enterprise.
To meet this growing need, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has introduced the Data Science and AI for Managers programme, a specialised online offering designed to help data scientists, analysts, and technical professionals transition into strategic leadership roles.
The Rise of the Strategic Data Scientist
AI has moved firmly into the realm of business strategy. From supply chain and finance to healthcare and retail, data scientists are being called upon to address high-level questions on growth opportunities, personalisation, automation, and responsible AI adoption. While technical skills remain crucial, cross-functional fluency and the ability to translate insights into business outcomes have become key expectations.
IIM Lucknow’s programme aims to develop these capabilities through a comprehensive curriculum.
What Participants Will Gain
Advanced Data Science and AI Capabilities
Participants will learn to identify and act on strategic growth opportunities using AI-driven insights.
Skills in Cognitive and Big Data Analytics
Training will include a structured managerial understanding of Big Data, Cognitive Analytics, and cloud-based deployment.
Business-Oriented AI Algorithm Understanding
Learners will gain the ability to evaluate and apply AI algorithms to forecasting, automation, and core business needs.
Leadership Skills for High-Impact AI Projects
The programme will equip participants to lead AI initiatives through systematic, data-backed approaches that deliver measurable returns.
What the Learning Journey Includes
Deepened intellectual capital through a curriculum shaped by leading B-school faculty and peer learning.
Enhanced career outcomes via flexible learning that supports professional growth.
Dedicated support and skill retention through live interactions, real-world cases, and assignments.
Top-industry credentials with a recognised B-school certification.
Programme Details
Duration: 9 Months
Mode: Online + On-campus immersion
Fee: INR 2,50,000 + GST
Start Date: December 30, 2025