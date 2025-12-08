IIM Lucknow introduces programme to bridge the gap between Data Science and Business Strategy

As organisations increasingly embrace AI, the role of the data scientist is rapidly evolving. Beyond building models, they are now expected to influence business strategy, guide decision-making, and lead digital transformation.

With AI becoming mainstream across sectors, companies are seeking professionals who combine technical expertise with business acumen—data scientists who can communicate value, align insights with organisational goals, and scale impact across the enterprise.

To meet this growing need, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has introduced the Data Science and AI for Managers programme, a specialised online offering designed to help data scientists, analysts, and technical professionals transition into strategic leadership roles.