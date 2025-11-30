IIM Lucknow Expands National and Global Footprint with Strategic Collaborations, Innovation Hubs, and Vibrant Campus Culture

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, one of India’s premier management institutions, has established itself as a hub of academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact. Known for shaping leaders in management, policy, and entrepreneurship, the institute continually expands its footprint through strategic collaborations, impactful initiatives, and vibrant campus life.

In its pursuit of knowledge application and national development, IIM Lucknow has launched multiple initiatives and partnerships across sectors. It has collaborated with the Central Secretariat Services (CSS) to offer training programmes that equip government officers with analytical and policy-based competencies. A partnership with IIT Kanpur supports specialized learning through a course in healthcare management, while an association with Goldman Sachs under the GS10KW campaign is nurturing 400 women entrepreneurs across India.

Further strengthening its role in professional development, IIM Lucknow has joined hands with NASSCOM to support reskilling in emerging technologies and with FPSB India to offer certification in financial planning. In the entrepreneurial domain, the institute’s Enterprise Incubation Centre (EIC) has signed 12 strategic MoUs with key bodies including EXIM Bank, ASSOCHAM, and Oil India Limited to bolster the startup ecosystem. The EIC has also partnered with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi, to assist in setting up a Technology Business Incubator.

Taking a leap into futuristic sectors, IIM Lucknow partnered with cricketing icon Bhuvneshwar Kumar through LegaXy to launch India’s first sportstech, esports, and gaming accelerator. It has also established a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology, recognised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, supported by Microsoft and other prominent consortium members.

Promoting interdisciplinary research and wellbeing, the institute houses a dedicated Mind Lab under the Rekhi Centre of Happiness to study human wellbeing and happiness. Additionally, the launch of a fellowship grant for PhD scholars by the alumni batch of 1999 and the introduction of the Radhakrishnan Gopalan Young Faculty Researcher Award demonstrate its commitment to academic advancement.

On the international front, IIM Lucknow has partnered with EM Normandie Business School, Aix-Marseille University, and SKEMA Business School in France to boost student exchange and global exposure. It has also signed an MoU with the UP Centre for Good Governance to promote institutional cooperation and academic exchange.

Beyond academics, the institute boasts a vibrant campus life enriched by student-led bodies, including 15 committees, 7 academic interest groups, and 12 clubs. One of the hallmark events is Manfest-Varchasva, a three-day business, sports, and cultural festival with a 30-year legacy, drawing participants from premier institutions across India.

Traditions and community-building activities thrive on campus, with celebrations of multicultural festivals like Onam, Dandiya nights, Holi, and Christmas. The annual alumni meet, Nostalgia, connects past and present generations, reinforcing institutional heritage and bonds.

Sports remain a core component of student life, with events such as Sangharsh, the inter-IIM tournament, and Sangram, the section-level contest, adding dynamism to campus culture.

At IIM Lucknow, academic excellence thrives alongside meaningful collaborations, entrepreneurial spirit, research innovation, and a holistic student experience—truly positioning it as a leader in shaping the future of management education in India.