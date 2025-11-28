IIM Lucknow alumni launch 99 Moonshots fellowship for PhD scholars

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has established a fellowship for PhD students and scholars to pursue research. The '99 Moonshots' fellowship is being awarded by the PGP Class of 1999. This year, the scholarship will support two PhD scholars.

The fellowship selection procedure involves applicants proposing their research project to a designated selection committee, which will evaluate it based on predetermined criteria.

The fellowship will offer advanced academic assistance, publication incentives, and conference participation opportunities.

These incentives include:

A publication award of Rs 1 lakh for research published or accepted in top-tier (Category A and above) journals A conference grant of Rs 3 lakh to enable scholars to present at leading international conferences Academic support, including contingency and data-collection grants, in line with the PhD Programme Manual

To ensure long-term academic success, recipients will provide research updates to a monitoring committee made up of their Thesis Advisory Committee and a representative from the 1999 batch every six months.

Sanjay Singh, Dean (Programme), IIM Lucknow, said, "We are grateful to the class of 1999 for their generous contribution in establishing this fellowship for our PhD students. Their commitment to nurturing future scholars reflects the true spirit of the IIM Lucknow alumni community. I warmly congratulate the first fellowship awardees for their outstanding academic promise."