IIM Kozhikode launches Globalizing Indian Thought Conclave 2025 with vision for a transformed India

A three-day edition of IIM Kozhikode’s Globalizing Indian Thought Conclave began in Kozhikode on November 12, bringing together scholars, policymakers, and cultural figures to discuss India’s long-term developmental aspirations. The event, now in its sixth year, brings together two focal points: India’s long-term vision for 2047 and IIM Kozhikode’s fiftieth year.

The gathering opened with Padma Shri flautist Pandit Ronu Mazumdar performing under the SPIC MACAY banner. The inaugural session featured Ambassador Vikas Swarup, writer and former Indian diplomat, and Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum. They were joined by Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode and Chair of the conference.

This edition centres on “Lessons from Invisible India,” framed through work, women, and worldview. Ambassador Swarup highlighted the institution’s role in shaping India’s intellectual identity and argued that the country’s soft power rests on democracy, development, and digital capability. He noted that India’s influence grows through models that “empower rather than overpower,” emphasising capacity building, digital access, and sustainable development.

Prof Sahasrabudhe described the present moment as one where “India’s century has arrived,” pointing to the nation’s expanding economic position and progress on innovation indices. He stressed the importance of educational institutions functioning as entrepreneurial ecosystems capable of driving leadership and transformation.

Prof Chatterjee remarked that Globalizing Indian Thought seeks to turn traditional insight into actionable frameworks for contemporary challenges, centred on meaningful work, women’s leadership, and an Indian worldview that privileges compassion and interconnectedness.

The conclave’s sessions include discussions with global experts such as Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Erik Solheim, and others, along with a photo exhibition by Lalit Verma and a panel on women’s representation in public life. The event will close with the release of a Vision Document for Viksit Bharat 2047.