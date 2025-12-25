IIM Kozhikode declares CAT 2025 results

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance exam can access their official scorecards by logging in to the CAT website ( iimcat.ac.in ) using their registered credentials.

According to a report in India Today, 12 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2025, comprising two female and 10 male candidates. High scorers were reported from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

How to download the CAT 2025 Result?

Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT 2025 result or scorecard link on the homepage

Log in using your CAT 2025 application ID and password

The CAT 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

A total of 2.95 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2025, of which 2.58 lakh appeared for the examination. Among the appearing candidates, 97,000 were female, 1.61 lakh were male, and nine were transgender candidates.

Based on CAT 2025 scores and individual admission criteria, the 22 IIMs will soon release their shortlists for further selection rounds. In addition, 93 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2025 scores for admissions to their management programmes this year.