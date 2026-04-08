IIM Kashipur to host global conference on sustainable management

India, 8th April 2026: The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) is set to host the 2nd International Conference on Sustainable Management Strategies for India's Future (SMSIF 2026) from April 9 to 11, 2026. The three-day conference will bring together leading academicians, industry experts, policymakers, and researchers to deliberate on strategies shaping India's journey toward a sustainable and self-reliant future.

As India continues its rapid ascent as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, the conference is positioned against the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It aims to explore how management thought, innovation, and policy frameworks can collectively contribute to building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready India.

SMSIF 2026 seeks to foster meaningful dialogue at the intersection of tradition and modernity-examining how Indian knowledge systems, contemporary management practices, and technological advancements can converge to create sustainable business solutions.

The conference will serve as a platform for exchanging ideas, presenting cutting-edge research, and building collaborations across academia, industry, and governance. In the shortlisting of extended abstracts, significant emphasis was placed on originality, relevance, and contribution to the broader discourse on sustainability and management.