IIM Kashipur to host global conference on sustainable management

India, 8th April 2026: The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) is set to host the 2nd International Conference on Sustainable Management Strategies for India's Future (SMSIF 2026) from April 9 to 11, 2026. The three-day conference will bring together leading academicians, industry experts, policymakers, and researchers to deliberate on strategies shaping India's journey toward a sustainable and self-reliant future.
As India continues its rapid ascent as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, the conference is positioned against the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It aims to explore how management thought, innovation, and policy frameworks can collectively contribute to building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready India.
SMSIF 2026 seeks to foster meaningful dialogue at the intersection of tradition and modernity-examining how Indian knowledge systems, contemporary management practices, and technological advancements can converge to create sustainable business solutions.
The conference will serve as a platform for exchanging ideas, presenting cutting-edge research, and building collaborations across academia, industry, and governance. In the shortlisting of extended abstracts, significant emphasis was placed on originality, relevance, and contribution to the broader discourse on sustainability and management.
The conference will feature discussions and research presentations across key thematic areas, including Indian knowledge systems and values in management, business sustainability, sustainable marketing practices, and performance management in a changing global landscape.
These themes reflect critical areas influencing India's development trajectory, including sustainability, digital transformation, ethical leadership, and efficiency in evolving economic systems. A special emphasis is placed on research rooted in Swadeshi principles, indigenous knowledge systems, and decentralized development models, highlighting their relevance in fostering innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth.
The conference will be further enriched by keynote addresses from distinguished thought leaders, including Prof. B. Mahadevan, Retired Professor at IIM Bangalore; Prof. Rama Mohana Turaga, Professor at IIM Ahmedabad; Prof. Haritha Saranga, Professor at IIM Bangalore; and Dr. Subramanian Chidambaran, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Cummins India. Their insights are expected to bring valuable perspectives at the intersection of academia, industry, and sustainability.
Beyond academic deliberations, SMSIF 2026 will offer a comprehensive and immersive experience for participants, including interactive sessions, workshops, networking opportunities, and curated engagements such as a nature excursion. The institute will host participants on campus, enabling a collaborative environment that encourages deeper engagement and exchange of ideas.
The conference is being organized under the leadership of Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur, with academic guidance from Conference Chairpersons including Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Professor; Prof. Vivek Kumar, Associate Professor; Prof. Alka Arya, Assistant Professor; and Prof. Ratikant Bhaskar, Assistant Professor, all from IIM Kashipur.
With its focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth, SMSIF 2026 aims to contribute meaningfully to India's evolving development narrative. By bringing together diverse perspectives and actionable insights, the conference aspires to create a roadmap for businesses and institutions navigating an increasingly complex global landscape. As IIM Kashipur continues to strengthen its role as a thought leader in management education and research, SMSIF 2026 stands as a significant step toward shaping ideas that will influence the future of India.
(NRDPL & PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.