Kerala Cabinet to convene at IIM-K for strategic retreat

Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his Council of Ministers for a two-day residential strategic leadership retreat on September 4 and 5, the institute said on Thursday.
Titled 'Reimagining Keralam', the retreat will bring together the state's political leadership, IIM-K faculty and international scholars for discussions on Keralam's long-term development.
The programme, conceptualised by IIM-K Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee following his meeting with CM Satheesan, will focus on emerging opportunities and challenges facing the state and explore pathways for sustainable and inclusive growth, according to an IIM-K statement.
According to Chatterjee, the retreat is aimed at creating a shared space for strategic reflection, enabling the state's leadership to look beyond day-to-day administration and consider broader forces shaping Keralam's future.
The discussions will cover a range of issues, including transformational leadership in the age of artificial intelligence, behavioural science and policy implementation, climate resilience, disaster preparedness, public health, ageing and the emerging "silver economy", economic and fiscal renewal, employment, entrepreneurship and skills, higher education and positioning Keralam as a global brand.
Faculty members from IIM-K, along with experts from Keio University, Japan, and King's College London, will lead various sessions.
This will be the second time IIM-K hosts the Keralam cabinet for a dedicated leadership programme, the statement said adding that the institute had earlier hosted the Council of Ministers led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2011 for a day-long leadership and management programme.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.