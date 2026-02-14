IIM Kozhikode partners with IOB to offer executive education, training programmes

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design, delivery and certification of customized training programmes and workshops for IOB's senior leadership and executives.

The MoU was signed as part of the 90th Foundation Day celebrations of Indian Overseas Bank. In conjunction with the MoU, Indian Overseas Bank also announced the establishment of a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for training and capacity building.Under the MoU, IIM-K, through its Kochi Campus (IIMK Kochi), and IOB, through its Staff College and newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence (CoE), will jointly work on developing and delivering high-impact learning interventions.

These programmes will be tailored for IOB's top executives, senior management and selected officers, aligned closely with the Bank's strategic priorities and long-term vision of becoming a leading institution anchored in sound and prudent banking principles.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said: "Through this collaboration, IIM-K will work closely with IOB to design context-specific, high-impact executive education programmes. Our shared objective is to strengthen leadership, strategic thinking and execution capabilities that are critical for IOB to operate in a dynamic economic and social landscape."

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Overseas Bank, said: "As IOB commemorates its 90th Foundation Day, this partnership with IIM-K represents a forward-looking investment in our people and our future. The establishment of the Centre of Excellence and our collaboration with a premier institution like IIM-K will help us build leadership capabilities."

As part of the partnership, IIMK Kochi Campus and IOB will co-create programmes aligned with the core focus areas of the IOB's Staff training college and Centre of Excellence (CoE).