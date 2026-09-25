IIM Jammu to Launch Four-Year BBA (Hons) at Leh Campus: 60 seats planned for 2026-30 batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu is set to begin its four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours programme at its Leh Campus in Ladakh from the 2026-27 academic year, marking a new undergraduate academic offering by the institute in the Union Territory.
The development comes as IIM Jammu and the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh signed an MoU to establish the institute's Leh Campus. IIM Jammu, in its September 25 social media update, said the four-year BBA (Hons.) programme would be part of the campus's initial academic offerings.
According to IIM Jammu's official BBA (Hons) Admission Policy 2026-30, the first batch is likely to have around 60 students.
One of the notable features of the admission policy is that candidates can be considered through multiple national-level examinations.
Admission to the BBA (Hons.) programme will consider scores from JIPMAT 2026, CUET 2026 General Aptitude Test or JEE Main 2026. The final merit list will use a composite score rather than relying entirely on the entrance examination.
The weightage is:
JIPMAT/CUET General Aptitude Test/JEE Main percentile: 65%
Class 10 marks: 15%
Class 12 marks: 15%
Gender diversity: 5%
Female and transgender candidates will receive five marks under the gender-diversity component, while male candidates will receive zero under this component.
Candidates should have passed Class 12/HSC or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, or be appearing in 2026. They should also have passed Class 10/SSC or an equivalent in 2022 or later.
A minimum of 60% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12 is required. The threshold is 55% for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Students studying under international boards such as IGCSE and IB can also apply, subject to the prescribed conditions.
IIM Jammu says the programme will follow a four-year semester-based structure. Students will undertake a boot camp after the first year and complete social and corporate internships during the programme. An international exchange opportunity is also envisaged in the third year, subject to merit and programme norms.
The institute's academic calendar shows that onboarding for the first batch at the Leh Campus is scheduled for October 23, 2026, followed by registration on October 25, orientation on October 26 and commencement of Semester-I classes on October 27. The calendar also provides for students to shift to the Jammu Campus during winter and return to Leh during summer.
IIM Jammu will follow the Government of India's reservation policy: 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for NC-OBC and 10% for EWS candidates, along with 5% reservation for PwD candidates.
Candidates receiving an admission offer will have to pay ₹50,000 as the offer acceptance amount within the stipulated period. The amount will subsequently be adjusted against the Semester-I fee.
The launch expands IIM Jammu's undergraduate presence beyond its existing programmes, with the Leh Campus providing a dedicated base for the new BBA (Hons.) programme in Ladakh.