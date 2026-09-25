IIM Jammu to Launch Four-Year BBA (Hons) at Leh Campus: 60 seats planned for 2026-30 batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu is set to begin its four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours programme at its Leh Campus in Ladakh from the 2026-27 academic year, marking a new undergraduate academic offering by the institute in the Union Territory.

The development comes as IIM Jammu and the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh signed an MoU to establish the institute's Leh Campus. IIM Jammu, in its September 25 social media update, said the four-year BBA (Hons.) programme would be part of the campus's initial academic offerings.

According to IIM Jammu's official BBA (Hons) Admission Policy 2026-30, the first batch is likely to have around 60 students.