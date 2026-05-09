IIM Jammu launches industry-integrated eBBA programme with TalentSprint

TalentSprint, an Accenture company, has partnered with Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIM Jammu) to launch a four-year eBBA (Honours) programme aimed at integrating management education with emerging technology skills.

The undergraduate programme is designed to combine business fundamentals with areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital infrastructure and AI business applications. According to a press release from IIM Jammu, the curriculum will include experiential and problem-based learning components aligned with current industry requirements.

TalentSprint, through the Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies, will contribute to curriculum development, applied learning projects and industry-linked learning pathways.

The programme will also introduce students to generative AI and agentic AI through workshops and applied modules, alongside broader training in technology-driven business transformation.

Officials said that career readiness has been built into the course structure through professional skills training, interview preparation and placement support aimed at easing students’ transition into the workforce.

The programme will follow a digitally delivered model supplemented by campus engagements, with organisers stating that the format is intended to widen access to industry-oriented management education.

Anurag Bansal said that technology is reshaping the skills expected from future business leaders and that the collaboration aims to create a talent pipeline suited to the AI-driven economy.

BS Sahay said that the partnership seeks to combine academic excellence with practical industry relevance and prepare graduates for technology-led business environments.

Applications for the programme opened on May 4, while classes are scheduled to begin on July 1.