IIM Jammu, CAHO sign MoU to advance healthcare leadership and management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to strengthen healthcare management through capacity building, research, and a focus on quality and patient safety, officials said.

The agreement was signed between IIM Jammu Director Prof B S Sahay and CAHO President Vijay Agarwal during CAHO’s annual conference held on Saturday. The collaboration aims to enhance leadership capabilities in the healthcare sector and promote best practices in hospital administration and management.

According to an IIM spokesperson, the partnership marks a significant step towards building a skilled healthcare workforce and aligns with the broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. It seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange, professional training, and research initiatives that can improve healthcare delivery systems in India.

Under the agreement, both institutions will work together to design specialised programmes, workshops, and executive education initiatives for healthcare professionals. These programmes will focus on improving operational efficiency, strengthening governance, and integrating digital technologies into healthcare systems.

The collaboration will also emphasise patient safety and quality standards, encouraging healthcare organisations to adopt structured frameworks and accreditation practices. By combining academic expertise with industry experience, the partnership aims to address emerging challenges in the healthcare sector.

Officials noted that the initiative is expected to create opportunities for interdisciplinary research and innovation, particularly in areas such as healthcare analytics, policy development, and digital health transformation.

The MoU reflects a growing emphasis on professionalising healthcare management in India, with institutions like IIM Jammu playing a key role in developing leadership skills and advancing best practices in the sector.