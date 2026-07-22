IIM Guwahati to strengthen higher education ecosystem: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described the launch of the first MBA batch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati as a “historic milestone” for Assam and the Northeast, saying the premier institution would strengthen the region’s higher education ecosystem and create new opportunities for young people.
Inaugurating the inaugural MBA batch (2026–28) at the institute’s transit campus at Tech City in Bongora, Kamrup district, Sarma said the commencement of academic activities marked the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration of the people of Assam and the Northeast.
“It gives me immense pleasure and a deep sense of pride to be present on this historic occasion. Today marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Assam and the North Eastern Region,” the Chief Minister said, while congratulating the first batch of 52 students drawn from 18 states.
Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their support in establishing the institute. He said the state government had first requested the Centre to set up an IIM in Assam in 2022, with in-principle approval granted in April 2024 and the Union Cabinet giving its final approval in August 2025.
Highlighting the Centre’s emphasis on quality management education, Sarma said the number of IIMs in the country had increased from 13 in 2014 to 22, making world-class management education accessible to students across India.
He also said the state government had invested nearly Rs 39 crore to develop a modern transit campus at Tech City to ensure that academic activities commenced without waiting for the permanent campus.
The Chief Minister said the addition of IIM Guwahati, alongside institutions such as IIT Guwahati, AIIMS Guwahati, IIIT, NIPER, and the upcoming National Forensic Sciences University, would reinforce Assam’s emergence as a major hub of higher education.
He urged IIM Guwahati to collaborate with other institutions of national importance to promote innovation and address developmental challenges in Assam and the Northeast. He also expressed hope that students from Assam would eventually secure at least 50 per cent of the seats in premier national institutions located in the state.
The permanent IIM Guwahati campus is being developed on 574 bighas of land in the villages of Morabhita and Dighalkuchi in Kamrup district and is expected to be completed within the next three years.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.