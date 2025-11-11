IIM CAT 2025 admit card OUT: Here’s how to download

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), the organising institute for the CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test), has confirmed that candidates can download their admit cards from November 12, 2025 via the official portal at iimcat.ac.in .

The one-day national-level exam is scheduled for November 30, 2025, and will span 120 minutes, assessing aspirants across three sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA) and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR).

Here’s how to download the CAT 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in . On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Admit Card". Enter your used id and password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Alongside the admit card, candidates will gain access to a mock test to familiarise themselves with the test interface and format.

Registrants are advised to verify their personal details, chosen test centre and time slot immediately upon downloading, and retain a printed copy for exam day.

Preparations for one of India’s most competitive management entrance exams should now reach their final stage, with over 2.5 lakh applicants expected this year.