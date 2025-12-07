IIM Calcutta strengthens its entrepreneurship footprint through expanding innovation park initiatives

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta—India’s first IIM and a globally accredited management institution—continues to bolster its reputation as a cradle for leadership, research, and innovation. Beyond its academic excellence, the institute has been steadily expanding its role in shaping India’s entrepreneurial landscape, particularly through the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP).

Established in 2014 as a Section 8 company, IIMCIP focuses on fostering innovation-led and socially impactful entrepreneurship with a strong emphasis on livelihood creation. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the country’s most influential startup-support platforms, especially in underserved regions of Eastern and Northeastern India.

At the core of IIMCIP’s mandate are three focus areas: supporting early-stage startups, building local entrepreneurship ecosystems, and enabling grassroots and women-led enterprises. Since its inception, the incubator has supported more than 2,000 startups while providing seed funding to 124 of them, deploying a total of ₹30.46 crore. Its portfolio companies collectively boast an 88% survival rate and have secured ₹2,087.52 crore in follow-on funding. Together, these ventures report a combined valuation of over ₹7,729 crore, impacting 9.5 million lives and generating more than 28,000 direct and indirect jobs.