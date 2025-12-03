IIM Calcutta strengthens global, digital, and entrepreneurial edge with new academic initiatives

2. How is your institute supporting the holistic development of students beyond academics?

As they say in Latin, ‘Mens sana in corpore sano’ meaning ‘A healthy mind in a healthy body.’ This captures the balance of academics with sports, recreation, and well-being. The promotion of sports, physical fitness, and participation in fests and tournaments helps students cultivate time management, strategic thinking, communication, and collaborative skills. I have always believed and practised that an educational institution is ‘of’ the student. Students are the purpose of its existence. Taking complete ownership of the students is the responsibility of the institute. An attempt is being made to strengthen both the hardware and software of the institute; from classroom and hostel infrastructure to digital and data infrastructure, all are being worked upon. Digital evaluation is an outcome students have been asking for, so we have developed our own AI platform for evaluation. We have also registered on the National Academic Depository, and from this academic year, we will provide mark sheets and degrees to students’ Digilockers.

3. How is the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park shaping the institute’s role in supporting entrepreneurship, especially in Eastern India?

IIM Calcutta is dedicated to the creation, collation, and dissemination of knowledge on entrepreneurship and innovation. The IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) is a not-for-profit (Section 8) company established under the aegis of IIM Calcutta with the broad objective to actively foster innovation and socially impactful entrepreneurs, enabling livelihood creation. They recently hosted the TATA Social Enterprise Challenge (TSEC) in a collaborative endeavour with TATA Sons. IIMCIP is largely concentrating on furthering social entrepreneurship, and I am planning to further serve this purpose by strengthening entrepreneurial spirit among our students.

4. Are you introducing any new academic programmes? If so, what gaps or needs are they designed to address?

IIM Calcutta has five full-time programmes: MBA, MBA Executive, PGDBA, PGPX VLMP, and the Doctoral programme. Continuous curricular innovation ensures programmes remain aligned with real-world needs, and helps students adapt to a rapidly evolving world. We have recently started the Executive Doctoral programme and are going to start programmes such as the MBA in Design with the National Institute of Design and the MBA in Healthcare with a premier government medical institute. We are also going to start Artificial Intelligence-based certificate, diploma, and degree programmes from our upcoming centre of online education with a leading global software company. We are reengineering our VLMP and PGDBA programmes and contemplating an international collaborator. Work has begun on a new programme on Entrepreneurship with a leading US university. An MBA in capital markets is being worked on with the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai.