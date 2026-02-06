IIM Calcutta signs pact with FPSB India for financial planning programme

Kolkata: The IIM Calcutta on Thursday signed an agreement with Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India to introduce an executive education programme in chartered financial planning.

In a statement, the institute said the pact was signed in Mumbai by IIM (C) director Prof Alok Kumar Rai in the presence of FPSB global CEO Dante De Gori.

Dean of executive education at IIM-C Prof P Rajesh Babu was also present at the ceremony.