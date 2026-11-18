The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has introduced a nine-month programme in AI-powered product management for working professionals looking to build skills in product strategy, data analysis and artificial intelligence.

The programme is being offered in collaboration with TimesPro through a blended learning format, combining online classes with two campus visits at IIM Calcutta. It is aimed at aspiring product managers, technology and data professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The curriculum covers 12 modules, including product strategy and roadmapping, design thinking, user experience, product analytics, go-to-market planning and AI-driven product management. Participants will also work on a capstone project based on practical product management challenges.

The programme comes at a time when companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence in product development and customer engagement. Product managers are now expected to use customer data and predictive insights to identify market needs, plan product features and improve user experience.

"AI can tell a product team far more about what customers do, but it cannot decide which problems deserve attention. That calls for judgement, commercial understanding and an ability to challenge the evidence," said Prof Prashant Mishra and Prof Soumyakanti Chakraborty, the programme directors at IIM Calcutta.

Applicants must have a recognised graduate degree or diploma in any discipline and at least three years of professional experience. The programme will include live online sessions, case discussions, simulations and project work.

Participants will be assessed through written assignments, online examinations and project work. Those who meet the programme requirements will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Calcutta.

The programme's nine-month duration and eligibility requirements make it primarily suited to professionals who want to add AI and product management skills to their existing work experience.

With inputs of PTI