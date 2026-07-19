IIM Bodh Gaya, IIT Patna formalise 5-year integrated BTech-MBA dual degree programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna have formalised the operational framework for their five-year integrated dual degree programme after signing an addendum to an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday. The programme will enable students to earn both a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in five years.

The addendum outlines the academic and administrative structure for the programme, including admission procedures, credit transfer, curriculum integration, student progression and governance. The collaboration is aimed at providing students with interdisciplinary training by combining engineering and management education under a single integrated programme.

Students enrolled in the programme will begin their studies at IIT Patna before transitioning to IIM Bodh Gaya for the management component. The integrated structure is expected to reduce the time required to obtain both degrees while equipping graduates with technical expertise and managerial skills.

The partnership reflects the growing emphasis on multidisciplinary higher education envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, encouraging collaboration between leading institutions to offer flexible and industry-oriented academic programmes. Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership capabilities among students while improving their career prospects.