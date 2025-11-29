IIM Bangalore to offer 60 AI-based courses on SWAYAM

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) is collaborating with the Ministry of Education's SWAYAM portal to deliver over 60 free online courses.

This is a huge stride forward by the institute in providing a valuable opportunity for working professionals and graduates.

The courses primarily focus on AI learning and management skills, assisting learners in strengthening and advancing their careers in an increasingly technologically driven corporate world.

These courses are flexible and self-paced, allowing professionals to study alongside their employment and other commitments.

The courses offer both the foundations of AI theory and practical, industry-ready skills, including generative AI, data-driven decision-making, and AI-integrated management.

Marketing, finance, business communication, and modern management practices are among the subjects offered. Several of the courses are specifically designed for students who want to improve their skills in AI and related technologies.

Most IIM Bangalore courses on SWAYAM are Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), which last 5 to 12 weeks depending on their complexity. Learners should plan to devote 4 to 5 hours per week.

The SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) website will host all 60 courses, with registration starting in January 2026. There is no enrollment fee; however, students desiring to get an IIM Bangalore certificate must take an examination with a fee of Rs 750.