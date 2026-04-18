IIM Bangalore to host Future of Aviation and Aerospace conference

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), in partnership with TBS Education, will host the ninth edition of the International Conference on Future of Aviation and Aerospace (FOAA) on April 18.

It is set to bring together global industry leaders, researchers, and academicians to dialogue on emerging trends in the field of aviation and aerospace.

This conference is part of a broader collaboration between IIM Bangalore and TBS Education, under which the two institutions deliver the General Management Programme for Aviation and Aerospace Executives, addressing the growing need for managerial talent in the dynamic sector, the IIM-B said in its statement.

The organisers said the conference will “bring together industry experts, researchers and academic experts to deepen understanding of the current and future state of the sector.”

Annett Baessler, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General, Bengaluru, will deliver the inaugural address, followed by a keynote by Luigi Celmi, CEO, Lufthansa Systems India.

A panel on India’s aviation and aerospace market will feature Belson Coutinho of Akasa Air, Vasudevan S of ICF, and Sunil Bhaskaran of Air India Aviation Academy, with Prof G Shainesh as chair.

Discussions will also cover domestic manufacturing opportunities with speakers including Kota Harinarayana, as well as a sessions on future of airports and aviation infrastructure, featuring Satyaki Raghunath, former COO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), and Wing Commander Jitender Singla, Head of Airside Operations, BIAL.

Sessions on opportunities and challenges in talent development will also be held. A 'Make in India' session will highlight achievements of Indian companies in the sector.

The concluding session on future of AI and analytics, to be chaired by Professor Raghunath, will feature speakers from GE Aerospace and Fortinet.

The conference will conclude with a GMAE alumni networking event.