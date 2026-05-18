Climate Innovation Summit 2026 to be held at IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru: The Supply Chain Management Centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, in collaboration with Net Zero Think, is set to host the Climate Innovation Summit 2026, a two-day national platform aimed at accelerating India's transition towards Net Zero in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.



The summit will bring together policymakers, scientists, climate innovators, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and academicians to deliberate on scalable and actionable solutions for sustainable development and climate resilience.



Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Chairman of the Igniting Minds Organisation, whose massive citizen-led environmental movement is the Green India Challenge, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Climate Innovation Summit 2026, scheduled to be held on May 28-29, at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus.