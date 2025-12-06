IIM Bangalore seminar explores how AI is reshaping the future of consulting

A research seminar at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping consulting, with industry leaders arguing that the next wave of transformation will hinge on value creation, human creativity and machine efficiency. Hosted by the Centre for Software and Information Technology Management (CSITM), the session brought together students, faculty and researchers across programmes in a hybrid format.

The talk was delivered by Dr Bhaskar Ghosh, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Accenture and a member of its Global Management Committee. He said that enterprises are moving into what he calls the Intelligent Age, defined by systems that can sense context, decide from data, act through agentic architectures and learn autonomously. According to him, this shift will redefine how consulting firms operate and how professionals contribute to organisational performance.

Dr Ghosh outlined the rapid evolution of AI capabilities, from early generative tools to agent-driven execution. He said the challenge now is not adoption alone but meaningful impact, adding that many technology waves experience early overvaluation before settling into mature, value-led phases. He argued that consulting must adapt by focusing on outcomes, integrating intelligence into decision-making and elevating efficiency with AI-augmented skills.

He also highlighted new demands on consultants in scope, skillset and ways of working. These include deeper domain understanding, user-centred perspectives on AI and the ability to validate expert systems. He stressed that emerging models of consulting will require rapid experimentation, differentiated intellectual property and the blending of human judgment with machine precision.

Responding to questions from the audience, Dr Ghosh said that complex technology environments will increase the need for consultants, provided the profession adapts to deliver real customer and business value. He noted the importance of governance, training and clear guidelines for responsible AI use, emphasising that systems need guardrails for resilience and trust.

The event featured contributions from faculty and visiting scholars, with CSITM staff coordinating the session and interactions.