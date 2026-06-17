IIM Bangalore launches four-year undergraduate science degrees with Tata Trusts backing

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI): IIM Bangalore on Wednesday said it has secured a significant philanthropic commitment from the Tata Trusts, marking a pivotal step in the development of a world-class undergraduate school in the city.
The grant will directly support the institute's long-term academic vision, campus design, and institutional roadmap for excellence in higher education in India, it said.
According to a statement, the idea for the new School of Undergraduate Studies, located approximately 27 kilometres from IIMB's main campus, was conceived as part of the institute's broader vision to contribute to undergraduate education in India with the same academic rigour and global orientation that define its postgraduate and executive education programmes.
The school will initially offer two four-year, full-time residential programmes: a BSc (Honours) in Economics with a minor in Data Science, and a BSc (Honours) in Data Science with a minor in Economics, both commencing in August this year, it said.
Speaking on the occasion, Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, said: "The Tata Trusts have, for over a century, supported some of India's most defining institutions like the Tata Memorial Hospital and the Indian Institute of Science."
"This support reflects the same instinct: to build institutions of enduring value through support at an early, formative stage when philanthropic capital can shape not just a building or a budget, but the character and ambition of an institution itself," Noel added.
The institute said that the curriculum integrates data science, economics, and business studies into an interdisciplinary framework designed to prepare students for a complex, data-intensive market environment.
With a cohort of 80 students (40 in each stream), the structure enables focused learning, personalised attention, and a high degree of academic mentorship within IIMB's learning environment, it added.
Welcoming the endowment, Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said: "Transformative endowments, exemplified by the support from the Tata Trusts, are fundamental to setting institutes of national importance such as IIM Bangalore firmly on a path of global leadership."
"We are committed to nurturing talent at the undergraduate level and creating a pipeline of thinkers who can engage with the challenges of a data-driven world," she added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.