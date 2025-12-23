IIM Bangalore introduces certificate programme in personal finance and wealth advisory

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), in collaboration with the Indian branch of the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), has introduced a Certificate Programme on Personal Finance and Wealth Advisory (PFWA).

According to a report in NDTV, the programme will be offered under IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management and falls under the Executive Education category.

The application process for this course is currently underway, with a deadline of February 26, 2026, for submission. The academic session will commence from March 27, 2026.