IIM Bangalore introduces certificate programme in personal finance and wealth advisory

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), in collaboration with the Indian branch of the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), has introduced a Certificate Programme on Personal Finance and Wealth Advisory (PFWA).
According to a report in NDTV, the programme will be offered under IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management and falls under the Executive Education category.
The application process for this course is currently underway, with a deadline of February 26, 2026, for submission. The academic session will commence from March 27, 2026.
1. Applicants should possess a Bachelor's degree in engineering, science, commerce, or arts.
2. At least 3 years of work experience is needed, preferably in financial services.
3. The programme is meant for those who want to develop a career in personal finance and wealth advisory.
It is useful for professionals working in banks, Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurance companies (both life and non-life), investment firms, and family offices.
Participants who successfully complete the programme will be granted alumni status of the IIM Bangalore Executive Education Programme.
Participants who complete this programme may also be eligible for a fast-track option for the Certified Financial Planner certification, subject to the conditions set by FPSB India.
This programme is suitable for people who would like to build their career in personal finances and wealth advisory.
Professionals from a wide range of financial institutions, including banks, NBFCs, life and non-life insurance companies, boutique investment firms, and family offices will benefit from the course, as per the notification.