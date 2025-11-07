IIM Ahmedabad launches new two-year blended MBA: bridging management and AI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched India’s first two-year Blended MBA in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, marking a significant expansion of its degree portfolio. The announcement was made during an event on campus on November 6, 2025, attended by Director Prof Bharat Bhasker, Dean (Programmes) Prof Diptesh Ghosh, and Programme Chairperson Prof Anindya Chakrabarti.

Aimed at professionals and entrepreneurs, the programme integrates management rigour with deep analytical and AI capabilities. It seeks to equip learners to design and lead data-driven strategies across sectors such as finance, marketing, operations, HR, and supply chain.

Prof Bhasker noted that analytics and AI have moved from being peripheral tools to central forces shaping how organisations compete and innovate. He said the programme will help participants master AI-enabled business models and lead digital transitions responsibly. Prof Ghosh added that IIM Ahmedabad’s new MBA addresses real-world volatility, developing leaders capable of solving cross-functional problems through analytics and sound managerial judgement.

Delivered in a hybrid format, the two-year course includes three on-campus modules complemented by live online sessions. It follows a three-term structure per year and offers 20 electives spanning Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Finance and Risk Management, Product Management, Human–AI Collaboration, AI Ethics, and Gen AI, among others. Learners will access IIMA’s Vikram Sarabhai Library, computing facilities, and databases remotely throughout the programme.

Graduates will become part of IIM Ahmedabad’s global alumni network. The programme also offers a flexible exit option after the first year with a Post Graduate Diploma. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree or a professional qualification and relevant work experience are eligible. Applicants may apply using a valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score, or take IIMA’s admission test on December 14, 2025.

For more details, visit https://www.iima.ac.in/academics/MBA-BPGP-BA-AI