IIM Ahmedabad hosts Raghav Chadha at Red Brick Summit 2026 for discussion on leadership and governance

Ahmedabad: BJP MP Raghav Chadha interacted with students of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on leadership, governance and India's future during the 10th edition of the institute's annual management symposium, the Red Brick Summit 2026.

The session brought Chadha and students together for an exchange of views on the country's future and the role of young people in shaping its institutions, economy and public life.

Students raised questions and shared their perspectives on leadership and governance, according to the MP's office. Chadha said he enjoyed the students' curiosity, thoughtful questions and enthusiasm.