IIM Ahmedabad hosts Raghav Chadha at Red Brick Summit 2026 for discussion on leadership and governance

Ahmedabad: BJP MP Raghav Chadha interacted with students of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on leadership, governance and India's future during the 10th edition of the institute's annual management symposium, the Red Brick Summit 2026.
The session brought Chadha and students together for an exchange of views on the country's future and the role of young people in shaping its institutions, economy and public life.
Students raised questions and shared their perspectives on leadership and governance, according to the MP's office. Chadha said he enjoyed the students' curiosity, thoughtful questions and enthusiasm.
He also spent time exploring the campus, visiting creative stalls and participating in games, interacting with students outside the formal session.
Thanking the students and organisers for their hospitality, Chadha described the students as a talented, curious and confident generation of young Indians.
The 10th edition of the Red Brick Summit was held under the theme “Beyond the Boardroom”.
The two-day event featured speaker sessions, workshops, national-level case competitions and informal activities covering entrepreneurship, leadership, governance, marketing, finance, consulting, artificial intelligence and product management.
The annual symposium has brought political leaders, business executives, economists and other thought leaders to the IIM-A campus over the years.
Previous speakers have included Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, former Reserve Bank of India governors Raghuram Rajan and C. Rangarajan, and Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra.
Others who have addressed the summit include Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, marketing expert Philip Kotler and National Film Award-winning actor Priyanka Chopra, alongside entrepreneurs and experts from various sectors.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.