IILM University Hosts Three-Day IEA Conference on India's Vision of Viksit Bharat @2047

Greater Noida: The 108th Annual International Conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA), organised by IILM University, Greater Noida, concluded successfully after three days of intensive academic deliberations on the theme "India's Approach to Viksit Bharat @2047: Perspective of Emerging Global Complexities and Realities."



The conference was graced by the presence of Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Hon'ble Governor, as Chief Guest during the valedictory session. In his valedictory address, Hon'ble Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla remarked that "such forums provide an important platform to understand and deliberate upon India's policies; without meaningful dialogue, a global perspective cannot truly emerge."