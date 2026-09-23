IIITDM Kancheepuram invites applications for Visvesvaraya Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2026

IIITDM Kancheepuram Post-Doctoral Fellowship: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the position must have completed their PhD within five years from the last date of application. The announcement also requires applicants to have research experience in the domain of ESDM, IT or ITES.

Applicants are expected to have a proven academic record, including peer-reviewed publications and recognitions. The upper age limit is 40 years as on the last date of submission of the application.

Research Proposal Required

Candidates are required to submit a research proposal along with their application. The proposed research should fall within the ESDM, IT or ITES domains.

The institute has specified that the research proposal should clearly outline the objectives, expected outcomes, timeline and deliverables for the one-year fellowship period.