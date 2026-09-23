IIITDM Kancheepuram invites applications for Visvesvaraya Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2026

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM Kancheepuram) has invited applications for a Post-Doctoral Position under the Visvesvaraya Scheme. The fellowship is aimed at researchers working in areas related to Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES).
According to the institute's recruitment announcement, the post-doctoral fellowship will be for a period of one year. Selected candidates will receive a fellowship of Rs 1,08,393 per month, along with a contingency grant of Rs 1 lakh for the fellowship period.
Candidates applying for the position must have completed their PhD within five years from the last date of application. The announcement also requires applicants to have research experience in the domain of ESDM, IT or ITES.
Applicants are expected to have a proven academic record, including peer-reviewed publications and recognitions. The upper age limit is 40 years as on the last date of submission of the application.
Candidates are required to submit a research proposal along with their application. The proposed research should fall within the ESDM, IT or ITES domains.
The institute has specified that the research proposal should clearly outline the objectives, expected outcomes, timeline and deliverables for the one-year fellowship period.
IIITDM Kancheepuram Fellowship 2026: Important Dates
Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications through the Google Form mentioned in the institute's official announcement: Apply for the IIITDM Kancheepuram Post-Doctoral Position
The announcement lists the PIC-Academic Research, IIITDM Kancheepuram as the contact point for queries. Candidates can contact the institute at 044 27476323/ 6310 or through the email addresses provided in the notification.
The position offers an opportunity for recently awarded PhD scholars with research experience in ESDM, IT or ITES to pursue a focused one-year research programme at an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.