IIITDM Jabalpur PhD Admission 2026: Applications open for 106 seats; apply by October 28

Jabalpur, October 14: The Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Jabalpur, has opened applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the Winter Session of the 2026–27 academic year.
According to the official notification dated October 12, 2026, the institute has listed 106 PhD vacancies, including 68 under the GATE-qualified category and 38 under the non-GATE category.
The online application process began on October 12, and candidates can apply until October 28, 2026, through the institute's official website, iiitdmj.ac.in.
The institute has invited applications in the following disciplines:
Computer Science and Engineering
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Smart Manufacturing
Design
Natural Sciences – Physics
Natural Sciences – Mathematics
The vacancy statement also lists seats under English, although it is not included in the main list of disciplines in the notification.
Yes. The institute has clarified that qualifying GATE, CEED, NET or an equivalent national-level examination is not compulsory for applying.
Candidates who have qualified the relevant national-level examinations will be considered through an interview.
Non-GATE candidates applying under the Institute Assistantship category must appear for a three-hour written examination, followed by an interview if shortlisted.
The written examination will assess quantitative and logical aptitude alongside discipline-specific technical knowledge.
Applicants generally require a relevant postgraduate qualification with at least 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.0 on a 10-point scale, subject to discipline-specific requirements.
Eligible final-year undergraduate students from centrally funded technical institutions with a minimum CPI of 8.0 may also apply for direct PhD admission.
Selected candidates under the Institute Assistantship category will receive financial assistance in accordance with Ministry of Education guidelines.
The institute also provides financial support for research-related equipment and conference participation, subject to applicable conditions.
Last date to apply: October 28, 2026
Shortlist announcement: November 5, 2026
Written examination: December 1, 2026
Interviews: December 2, 2026
Selection list: December 9, 2026
The application fee is Rs 500 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, and Rs 300 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.
Applicants seeking admission to more than one discipline must submit separate applications. Candidates are advised to review the complete admission notification before applying.