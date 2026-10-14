IIITDM Jabalpur PhD Admission 2026: Applications open for 106 seats; apply by October 28

Jabalpur, October 14: The Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Jabalpur, has opened applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the Winter Session of the 2026–27 academic year.

According to the official notification dated October 12, 2026, the institute has listed 106 PhD vacancies, including 68 under the GATE-qualified category and 38 under the non-GATE category.

The online application process began on October 12, and candidates can apply until October 28, 2026, through the institute's official website, iiitdmj.ac.in.