IIIT Pune Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 25 teaching, non-teaching posts; apply by November 28

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune has invited applications for 25 teaching and non-teaching positions through two recruitment notifications issued in October 2026. The online application process begins on Thursday, October 29, and will remain open until November 28, 2026.
The recruitment includes 17 Assistant Professor vacancies across two grades and eight Group B non-teaching positions. Candidates must submit their applications online and ensure that the printed application forms, along with supporting documents, reach the institute by December 9, 2026.
The teaching recruitment covers 17 Assistant Professor positions:
Assistant Professor Grade I, Pay Level 12: Six vacancies, including three unreserved, one OBC, one SC and one EWS position.
Assistant Professor Grade II, Pay Level 10: Eleven vacancies, including six unreserved, four OBC and one EWS position. These appointments are contractual.
The faculty recruitment covers Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Applied Science and Humanities.
The institute has also advertised eight non-teaching vacancies:
Junior Superintendent: Six vacancies.
Junior Engineer (Civil): One vacancy.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): One vacancy.
All three non-teaching positions carry Pay Level 6 under the Seventh Central Pay Commission.
According to the teaching recruitment notification, applicants must possess a PhD in the relevant or equivalent discipline, along with first-class performance in their preceding degrees.
For Assistant Professor Grade II, a PhD is the prescribed essential qualification, with no minimum experience or credit-point requirement.
For Assistant Professor Grade I, candidates must have a PhD and either three years of post-PhD experience or six years of total teaching and research experience in eligible institutions, research laboratories or relevant industries. They must also satisfy the requirement of 20 cumulative essential credit points.
The institute has prescribed additional shortlisting criteria based on research publications, institutional background and relevant experience.
For Junior Superintendent, applicants must have a first-class bachelor's degree with six years of relevant experience or a postgraduate qualification with four years of relevant experience.
For Junior Engineer positions in Civil and Electrical Engineering, candidates must possess:
An engineering degree in the relevant discipline with two years of experience; or
An engineering diploma with five years of relevant experience.
The upper age limit for the advertised non-teaching posts is 32 years, subject to applicable relaxations.
For teaching positions, the application fee, including 18 per cent GST, is:
General, OBC and EWS: Rs 2,360.
SC, ST, female and PwBD candidates: Rs 1,180.
For non-teaching positions, the corresponding fees are:
UR, OBC and EWS: Rs 1,180.
SC, ST, female and PwBD candidates: Rs 885.
Regular employees of IIIT Pune are exempt from the application fee under the respective notifications.
Candidates must use the appropriate recruitment portal:
Teaching positions: iiitprec.samarth.edu.in/
Non-teaching positions: iiitpnt.samarth.edu.in/
Applicants should register on the relevant portal, complete the application form, upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee.
After submission, candidates must retain their E-Samarth form number and print the completed application with the payment receipt and supporting documents.
The signed, self-attested application set must be sent or submitted to:
The Registrar, Indian Institute of Information Technology Pune, PO – Talegaon, Pune, Maharashtra – 410507.
Online applications open: October 29, 2026.
Last date for online applications: November 28, 2026, at 11.59 pm.
Last date for receipt of hard copies: December 9, 2026, at 5.30 pm.
The institute has clarified that eligibility will be assessed on the basis of the hard-copy application and supporting documents received within the prescribed deadline.
Selection process
For teaching positions, shortlisted candidates will undergo a written examination followed by a presentation-cum-interview. The written examination is qualifying in nature, while final selection will depend on performance in the presentation-cum-interview.
For non-teaching positions, the selection process includes screening, a written examination and a job-oriented practical test, with the applicable assessment scheme varying by post.