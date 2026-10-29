IIIT Pune Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 25 teaching, non-teaching posts; apply by November 28

IIIT Pune Assistant Professor eligibility criteria

According to the teaching recruitment notification, applicants must possess a PhD in the relevant or equivalent discipline, along with first-class performance in their preceding degrees.

For Assistant Professor Grade II, a PhD is the prescribed essential qualification, with no minimum experience or credit-point requirement.

For Assistant Professor Grade I, candidates must have a PhD and either three years of post-PhD experience or six years of total teaching and research experience in eligible institutions, research laboratories or relevant industries. They must also satisfy the requirement of 20 cumulative essential credit points.

The institute has prescribed additional shortlisting criteria based on research publications, institutional background and relevant experience.