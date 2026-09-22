IIIT Pune PhD Admissions 2026-27: Apply for Visvesvaraya Scheme by October 9

Pune: The Indian Institute of Information Technology Pune (IIIT Pune) has invited applications for Full-time PhD, Part-time PhD and Postdoctoral Fellowship (PDF) positions under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for Electronics & IT, Phase II for the October 2026 session.
According to the institute's admission brochure, applications must be submitted through the prescribed Google Forms by October 9, 2026. The written test and/or interview is tentatively scheduled for October 12, 2026.
The institute has three positions under the scheme — one full-time PhD, one part-time PhD and one Postdoctoral Fellowship. Full-time PhD admissions are offered in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) departments.
Research areas include:
CSE: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, NLP, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, IoT, Data Privacy, Human-Computer Interaction and related areas.
ECE: VLSI, IoT, Wireless Communication, 5G, Robotics, Cognitive Radio, NOMA, Machine Learning and Underwater Communication
Selected full-time PhD scholars will receive a fellowship of Rs 46,250 per month in the first and second years and Rs 52,500 per month from the third to fifth years, subject to the scheme's conditions. Research contingency support of up to Rs 1.20 lakh per year is also provided under the scheme.
Part-time PhD candidates who do not receive another government fellowship or scholarship will be eligible for a one-time incentive of Rs 3 lakh on successful completion of the PhD.
The PDF is a one-year, full-time position for eligible researchers who completed their PhD within the previous five years. The fellowship is Rs 1,08,393 per month, along with a contingency grant of Rs 1 lakh per year.
The processing fee is Rs 826 for GEN/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates and ₹413 for SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates. Selection will be based on a written test and/or interview.
Candidates must submit the required application and supporting documents by October 9, 2026. The institute has advised applicants to carefully check the eligibility criteria before applying.