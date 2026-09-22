IIIT Pune PhD Admissions 2026-27: Apply for Visvesvaraya Scheme by October 9

Pune: The Indian Institute of Information Technology Pune (IIIT Pune) has invited applications for Full-time PhD, Part-time PhD and Postdoctoral Fellowship (PDF) positions under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for Electronics & IT, Phase II for the October 2026 session.

According to the institute's admission brochure, applications must be submitted through the prescribed Google Forms by October 9, 2026. The written test and/or interview is tentatively scheduled for October 12, 2026.