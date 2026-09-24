IIIT Kottayam iMTech Admissions 2027: Applications open for AI & Data Science programme

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam (IIIT Kottayam) has opened applications for its Integrated M.Tech (with BCA-MCA) programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science for the January 2027 session. The programme combines BCA, MCA and Integrated M.Tech qualifications, with students progressing through the three levels as part of a six-year programme.
The institute has set November 30, 2026 as the last date to submit the online application. The January 2027 admission schedule published by IIIT Kottayam lists the release of shortlisted candidates on December 17, online assessment on December 20 and the provisional admission list on December 22. Classes are scheduled to commence on January 23, 2027.
The programme spans 12 semesters. Students can exit after completing the BCA level with a BCA degree, or after the MCA level with both BCA and MCA degrees. Those completing all 12 semesters will receive the BCA, MCA and Integrated M.Tech degrees in AI & Data Science. The maximum period allowed to complete the programme is 10 years.
Classes are primarily conducted through live instructor-led online sessions on weekends. The programme also includes offline examinations and on-campus interaction, according to the institute's programme information.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 with Mathematics as one of the subjects and secured at least 50% aggregate marks can apply. The minimum is 47.5% for OBC-NCL candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.
Candidates with eligible three-year diplomas in CS/IT/Circuit branches and certain equivalent qualifications can also apply, subject to the institute's prescribed conditions.
Admission will be based on a national-level online entrance examination. The test will have 50 MCQs to be answered in 90 minutes, covering Mathematics, Physics, Numerical Ability, Verbal Reasoning and Computer Fundamentals.
The programme is designed to provide a structured route from undergraduate study to postgraduate-level specialisation in AI and Data Science, while allowing students flexibility to exit at different academic stages.