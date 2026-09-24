IIIT Kottayam iMTech Admissions 2027: Applications open for AI & Data Science programme

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam (IIIT Kottayam) has opened applications for its Integrated M.Tech (with BCA-MCA) programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science for the January 2027 session. The programme combines BCA, MCA and Integrated M.Tech qualifications, with students progressing through the three levels as part of a six-year programme.

The institute has set November 30, 2026 as the last date to submit the online application. The January 2027 admission schedule published by IIIT Kottayam lists the release of shortlisted candidates on December 17, online assessment on December 20 and the provisional admission list on December 22. Classes are scheduled to commence on January 23, 2027.