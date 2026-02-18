IIIT Hyderabad's Eye to help cops check sand mining, traffic violations

HYDERABAD: On highways, slogans painted on trucks, often by hand, stretch across tailgates and registration numbers.

For years, this visual chaos has defeated automated surveillance systems designed for neat, uniform plates.

It was this everyday disorder that pushed researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad to build Vahan Eye, a system designed not despite Indian roads, but because of them.

The system has been tracking sand trucks and helping authorities curb illegal mining over some time now. The system’s success has now caught the attention of the Traffic Police.

Officials are examining whether the technology can be extended to automatically detect traffic violations by two-wheelers, where missing, bent or non-standard number plates are a routine problem.