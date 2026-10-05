IIIT Hyderabad unveils Advanced EEG Lab for brain research

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) has launched BrainLab, an advanced human electroencephalography (EEG) research facility to enable cutting-edge research into how the human brain processes information, attention, perception and behaviour.



The new facility has been established with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under the Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (DST-FIST) programme.



The Cognitive Science Lab (CSL) received the grant in 2024 under the Life Sciences FIST (FIST-LS) programme. The grant-winning team comprised Prof. Bapi Raju, Dr. Vishnu Sreekumar, Dr. Bhaktee Dongaonkar, Dr. Vinoo Alluri, Dr. Priyanka Srivastava, and Dr. Kavita Vemuri.