IIIT Hyderabad hosts 25th Edition of Annual R&D showcase

The 25th edition of the annual R&D Showcase of the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad began on Saturday (March 14, 2026) at the institute’s Gachibowli campus. The two-day (March 14 and 15, 2026) flagship event concluded on Sunday and has grown into one of the most anticipated research exhibitions, bringing together researchers, industry leaders, policymakers and students to explore advances in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, algorithms, robotics and digital public infrastructure.

The R&D Showcase is the institute’s major annual exhibition where faculty and students present their latest research projects, prototypes and innovations to academia, industry and the public.

Themed “Trust in Technology – Security, Privacy and Transparency,” the event features over 400 research posters, demos and prototypes from 29 research centres, enabling visitors to interact directly with researchers and witness how fundamental research is translated into real-world applications.