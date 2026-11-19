Two undergraduate students from the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have developed a browser plugin that converts selected text on web pages into Indian Sign Language (ISL) using a 3D avatar.

The tool, developed by third-year BTech students Masthan Sharif Shaik and Mohammed Raza from the Centre for Visual Information Technology (CVIT), aims to make online content more accessible to people with hearing impairments, for whom sign language is often their first language.

Supervised by professors CV Jawahar and Vinay Namboodiri of the University of Bath, UK, the researchers designed the plugin to operate directly within a browser in real time, without requiring specialised hardware, a GPU or an AI model running on a server.