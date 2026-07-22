IIIT Bangalore students explore AI ethics, global innovation during Paris immersion programme

As conversations around responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) gain momentum worldwide, the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT B) has sent a batch of first-year engineering students to Paris for an international learning programme focused on AI ethics and responsible innovation.

Fifteen first-year students enrolled in the institute's BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science recently participated in a learning immersion at Aivancity School of AI & Data for Business & Society in Paris under a quadripartite collaboration involving Région Île-de-France, Choose Paris Region, Aivancity and IIIT-B. The programme exposed students to global discussions on the ethical, societal and regulatory dimensions of AI while encouraging cross-cultural academic exchange.

Accompanied by Dr Sushree S Behera, Assistant Professor, IIIT-B, the students engaged with leading experts working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, business, and ethics, gaining exposure to global perspectives on the opportunities and responsibilities associated with emerging technologies.

Dr Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said, "Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector of society, and it is essential that future technologists understand not only how to build AI systems but also how to deploy them responsibly. Programmes such as the Aivancity immersion expose our students to global perspectives on ethics, governance, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Their interactions with institutions such as UNESCO, industry experts, and international faculty help develop globally aware professionals who can create technology for societal good."

A key highlight of the programme was the students' visit to UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, where they explored global initiatives related to education, science, culture, sustainable development, and the ethical dimensions of Artificial Intelligence.

This is a press release