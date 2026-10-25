IIIT Bangalore, Polish university sign MoU for academic collaboration

Bengaluru: IIIT-Bangalore and Poland's AGH University of Krakow signed an MoU to establish a framework for academic and research collaboration, officials said.
The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, they said.
The agreement, signed by IIIT-Bangalore Director Prof Debabrata Das and AGH University of Krakow Senior Advisor Rao Maddukuri, will promote collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and other emerging fields.
According to a statement, the MoU provides for joint research activities, the development of academic programmes and the exchange of academic materials between the two institutions.
It also envisages international academic mobility for faculty members and students, along with joint seminars, symposia, educational conferences, career guidance and promotional events in online and offline formats.
The agreement provides for participation in winter and summer schools, creating opportunities for academic interaction between the institutions, the statement said.
Commenting on the collaboration, Das said international academic partnerships were important for expanding research opportunities and bringing diverse perspectives into higher education.
"Through this MoU with AGH University of Krakow, we aim to create opportunities for collaborative research and academic engagement, while enabling faculty members and students to learn from each other's expertise and experiences," he said.
Maddukuri said the partnership offered a platform to strengthen academic ties between Poland and India.
"By facilitating joint academic initiatives, seminars, conferences and exchanges, the two institutions can build closer ties between their academic communities and explore opportunities for long-term cooperation," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.