IIIT-B opens applications for BTech, integrated MTech programmes

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has opened applications for admission to its BTech and five-year integrated MTech programmes for the 2026–27 academic year.

According to the institute, admissions to all undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes will be conducted through a common application process, eliminating the need for candidates to apply separately for individual courses.

The programmes offered include BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Integrated MTech programmes are available in Computer Science and Engineering as well as Electronics and Communication Engineering.

IIIT-B clarified that admissions will not be conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) process. Candidates have instead been advised to review eligibility criteria, selection guidelines and application details through the institute’s official admissions portal before applying.

Chandrashekar Ramanathan, Dean (Academics), IIIT-B, said that the programmes are intended to build strong foundations in technology, research and innovation while aligning with evolving industry and societal requirements. He added that the curriculum aims to provide students with technical expertise, interdisciplinary exposure and problem-solving skills relevant to digital transformation.

The institute said that its undergraduate and integrated postgraduate courses combine academic learning with research exposure and industry engagement. The BTech programme includes options for honours specialisations and academic minors, while the integrated MTech programme allows students to pursue dual-area specialisation with opportunities for advanced coursework and project work in later semesters.

Established in 1998, IIIT-B is a research-driven institution focused on information technology, data science and interdisciplinary innovation.