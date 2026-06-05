IIIT-B marks World Environment Day with tree plantation drive

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) marked World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive at its extended campus on Hosa Road, bringing together students, faculty and staff as part of its sustainability efforts.

The initiative was organised in line with this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.” According to the institute, the programme sought to highlight the role of collective action in addressing climate challenges and promoting environmental stewardship.

IIIT-B said it has continued to invest in measures such as tree plantation, maintenance of green spaces, solar power generation, wastewater recycling, waste segregation and biodiversity management as part of its broader sustainability strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Debabrata Das, Director, IIT-B, said the institute places emphasis not only on planting trees but also on ensuring their long-term survival. He encouraged students to take responsibility for the saplings planted during the drive.

Over the years, the institute has received several recognitions for its environmental initiatives. These include the International Green University Award at the NYC Green School Conferences in 2023, 2024 and 2025, as well as sustainability and biodiversity management awards from the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority.

The institute said that environmental awareness remains an important part of campus life, alongside its academic and research activities, with students encouraged to contribute towards sustainability and conservation efforts.