IIEST-Shibpur, Bajaj Auto Foundation join hands for scholarships to women engineering students

Kolkata: The IIEST-Shibpur has signed an MoU with Bajaj Auto Foundation to provide financial assistance to meritorious female students pursuing BTech courses at the institute, a statement said on Wednesday.
The agreement, signed on August 24, provides financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh annually per student towards tuition, hostel and mess expenses for the duration of the four-year BTech programme at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST).
The initiative will benefit first-year female students enrolled in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, the statement said.
In the latest academic cycle, 33 IIEST students were selected for the scholarship from among more than 500 scholars across 40 participating institutions, resulting in a total disbursement of around Rs 44 lakh.
The scholarship is part of the Rupa Rahul Bajaj Scholarship for Women in Engineering (RRBSWE), an initiative of the Bajaj Auto Foundation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.