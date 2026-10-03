IICT signs MoUs to boost India's creative tech ecosystem

The MoUs that were signed in the presence of Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, AI & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, and other senior representatives and stakeholders, are expected to strengthen the engagement between the industry and academia. It will also focus on creating an AVGC-XR ecosystem with the help of exchange of knowledge, industry exposure, and establishing the Kerala State Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR in Thiruvananthapuram.