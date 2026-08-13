IICT, JioStar partner on photogrammetry and 8K production research

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and JioStar have launched a joint research programme on Photogrammetry and the 8K Production Pipeline, marking a step towards deeper industry-academia collaboration in India's animation, VFX, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem.



The programme draws on JioStar's industry experience and IICT's academic, technological, infrastructure and research capabilities to explore high-resolution content creation, digital asset capture, image processing, data management and 8K pipeline integration. It is designed as an industry-focused effort. Solutions will be tested and refined in real production environments instead of remaining theoretical exercises, as per the press release.

"The AVGC-XR industry is evolving rapidly, and many of its biggest challenges today are technological. Managing high-resolution production pipelines and building efficient digital workflows require close collaboration between industry and academia. This initiative with JioStar is an important step in developing research that addresses real production needs and creates solutions that can benefit the wider industry. We hope this is the first of many such collaborations at IICT," said Dr Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT).

"Photogrammetry and 8K production pipelines represent an exciting step in the evolution of content creation in India, reflecting how the craft is expanding beyond traditional boundaries. At JioStar, we're continually exploring how emerging technologies can create richer, more immersive experiences for audiences. By combining JioStar's innovation-led approach with IICT's academic and research strengths, we can turn emerging technologies into practical solutions that benefit the wider industry. We look forward to working together to help advance India's AVGC-XR ecosystem," said Prashant Khanna, Head - Sports: Rights, Innovation, JioStar.



Photogrammetry creates detailed digital representations of real-world objects, people and environments, with applications across VFX, gaming, virtual production, digital humans and immersive media. 8K production brings additional requirements around capture quality, storage, data transfer, rendering, colour management and delivery.